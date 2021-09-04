Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $789,633.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

