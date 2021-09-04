Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $51,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,182,915 shares of company stock worth $317,681,198. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

