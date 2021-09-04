SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $8.37 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 18% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00016737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $69,033.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

