SONO (SONO) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, SONO has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $9,379.87 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,946.57 or 0.99912478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.90 or 0.00941986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00500078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.00348591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005341 BTC.

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

