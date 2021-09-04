Sora Validator Token (VAL) Hits Market Cap of $373,286.54

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $373,286.54 and $36,616.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.24 or 1.00110272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00073857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,219 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.