Space Cow Boy (SCB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,853.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $80,853.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $39.51 or 0.00078810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

