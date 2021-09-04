SparksPay (SPK) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $34,319.34 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,496,359 coins and its circulating supply is 10,382,593 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

