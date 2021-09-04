SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,584. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

