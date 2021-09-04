SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. 8,353,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.