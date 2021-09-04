SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.