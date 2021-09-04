SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $61,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

