Spectrum Trading Up 30.1% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $44,866.31 and approximately $6,374.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.71 or 0.00435957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

