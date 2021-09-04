Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 87.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $823,769.01 and $298.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded 87.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

