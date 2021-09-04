Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 56.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

