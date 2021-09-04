Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00167391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.05 or 0.07999696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.12 or 0.99908748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00826890 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

