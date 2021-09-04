Spore (SPORE) Reaches Market Cap of $6.68 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Spore has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $136,274.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

