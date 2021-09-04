Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1669 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 63,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.18.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,100 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

