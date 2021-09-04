Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Raised by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 1.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.35% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

