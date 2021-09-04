SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.68. SRG Mining shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

