Stabilus (ETR:STM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.89

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.89 ($78.69) and traded as low as €64.30 ($75.65). Stabilus shares last traded at €67.25 ($79.12), with a volume of 22,878 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.17 ($82.55).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

