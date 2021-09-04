Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

