Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

NYSE COF traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

