Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. 16,440,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,570,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average is $216.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

