StackOs (STACK) Price Hits $0.0292

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One StackOs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StackOs has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $139,335.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00191522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.74 or 0.07852839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.91 or 1.00674682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.01001675 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,291,169 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

