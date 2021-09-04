Stacks Market Cap Achieves $2.09 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $77.46 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00066277 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00141642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00167516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00095499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,729,372 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

