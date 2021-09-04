Stacks Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $66.33 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00164413 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00092605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00189210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,825,190 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.