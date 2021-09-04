StakedZEN One Day Volume Reaches $14,610.00 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $14,610.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $101.92 or 0.00203126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00155371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00188131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.49 or 0.07739413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,108.71 or 0.99861705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00987807 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

