Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0025 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,011.71 and $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00017155 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001411 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

