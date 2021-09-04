STASIS EURO (EURS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $639,125.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002383 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $106.00 million and $639,125.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

