Status Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Status has a total market cap of $404.07 million and approximately $96.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

