Stealth Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $7,734.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,015 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

