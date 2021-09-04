Stellar Tops 1-Day Volume of $760.97 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $760.97 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00186364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.56 or 0.07837027 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,836 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,955,768 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

