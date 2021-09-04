STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 29,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on STEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. The company has a market cap of C$95.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.