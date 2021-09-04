Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $20.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

