Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $27.42 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

