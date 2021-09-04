Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 175,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

