Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 4th (OPT, PAYS, PRRFY, RELX, SAN, SAR, SEPJY, STAG, SWBI, TARS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 4th:

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $572.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

