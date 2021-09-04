StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,319.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

