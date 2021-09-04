StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of StoneX Group worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $68.57 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

