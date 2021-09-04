Storeum Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Storeum has a total market cap of $1,087.40 and $15.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storeum has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Storeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

