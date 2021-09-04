Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Shares Up 0.3%

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.89. 291,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 142,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

