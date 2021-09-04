Stream Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,900.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $114,900.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

