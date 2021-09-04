Streamr Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Streamr has a market cap of $115.91 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

