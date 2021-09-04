Strike Price Tops $69.26 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.26 or 0.00139015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $205.66 million and $51.72 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.81 or 0.07742724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.95 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.02 or 0.00991504 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

