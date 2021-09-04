Strong Trading Up 41.1% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $588.76 or 0.01179819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $81.41 million and $9.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00191522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.74 or 0.07852839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.91 or 1.00674682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.01001675 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

