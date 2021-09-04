StrongHands (SHND) Trading 160.8% Higher Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 108.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 160.8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $137.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,710,340,337 coins and its circulating supply is 17,297,145,983 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

