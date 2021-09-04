Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $276.65. 648,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $280.27. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

