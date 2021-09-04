Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $209.13 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.