Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$64.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The stock has a market cap of C$37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

