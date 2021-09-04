Sun (New) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.21 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $172.58 million and $18.21 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

